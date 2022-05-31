Carlow awarded €30,500 for Food Waste reduction initiative

Funding of €30,500 is being granted to Carlow County Council for an initiative to help tackle food waste.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced funding of €180,000 this morning for four projects.

Among them is the plan by Carlow County Council to deliver a new programme called Optimization+.

It aims to bring together supports for SME’s in the Food, Drink and Hospitality Sector to develop an effective circular economy model for their treatment of food and food waste.

Minister McConalogue said:

“The Food Waste Reduction projects are funded from my Department’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund and so they will also serve to address that fund’s overall objective of energising the rural economy by encouraging innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development”

National Food Waste Recycling Week which runs from the 30th May until the 6th June 2022 is a new national campaign from MyWaste.ie to encourage people to recycle their food waste.