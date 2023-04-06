KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow based historian says he’s “worried about american democracy at large” following Donald Trump court appearance
He's been reacting to the case surrounding the former US President
A local historian says he’s fearful that the Donald Trump case may set a concerning precedent.
The former US President has appeared in court – he’s accused of repeatedly using payments during the 2016 Presidential election to cover up alleged affairs.
He denies 34 charges.
Vice President of Carlow College Eric Derr has been telling our Sue Nunn he was a little let down by it all.
Hear the conversation in full here: