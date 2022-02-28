Carlow based Stryve awarded Best Cyber Security and Compliance Company at Chambers Ireland In Business Recognition Awards

Another day and there’s another honour for a Carlow based private cloud company.

Stryve has been awarded at the Chambers Ireland In Business Recognition Awards 2021, winning Best Cyber Security and Compliance Company at an event held on Friday 25th February in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4.

The annual event, sponsored by Zurich, seeks to recognise the outstanding work of its Chamber network around the country.

The locally-based business was represented by its CEO Andrew Tobin, Chief Security Officer Paul Delahunty, Penetration Tester Andrew Cushen and all-star Kilkenny Hurler and Business Development Manager Eoin Murphy.

Speaking about the award Andrew Tobin said; “Stryve is delighted to receive this acknowledgement from Chambers Ireland and to be aligned with such a respected international organisation at the fore of business thought leadership across the globe”.

He adds “This seal of approval from Chambers Ireland has given our team a real boost. The Stryve team are incredible. They work tirelessly to provide hands-on and personal service to our clients. They know they are valued and are the heart of the organisation but getting external validation for their work has put a pep in everyone’s step!”