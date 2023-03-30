Carlow born mental health campaign “Hello How R U?” today rolls out a programme of events

A local campaign is going national today.

It’s Mental Health Ireland‘s ”Hello How R U?” Day which is trying to tackle the lack of connection or belonging we might experience by inspiring you to ask how others are feeling.

It all started with the Carlow Mental Health Association eight years ago and member Janette O’Brien has been telling KCLR that it’s great to see it rolled out across the county.

CMHA will have a stand all day at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre and KCLR LIVE will be there too from 10am to 12noon – you’re very welcome to stop by for a chat.

Added to that local businesses and schools are hosting coffee mornings for those on their premises while there are a number of public gatherings too at participating venues.