Carlow cafe owner says reopening today will boost social lives

A local cafe owner says his customers are delighted to be back today.

Pubs, bars and restaurants are now allowed to re-open, but only for customers having food, as we enter Phase 3 of the easing of restrictions.

Darragh Hennessy runs Cafe 1 in Carlow’s Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

He says people have really missed the social aspect of grabbing a coffee with friends;

“People have been asking the last couple of weeks when can they come in and sit down, and that’s what everyone has missed” Darragh shared on KCLR Live. “It’s great to just come in, sit with their friends and have a coffee and a chat about everything that’s happened over the last three months. It’s been hard on everyone, so a lot of people are glad to come out now and interact, and get back to the so-called normal”