Carlow campaign to focus on supporting local jobs in run up to Christmas

A new campaign in Carlow is putting a focus on supporting local jobs in the run up to Christmas.

#Carlow1000 is a joint initiative between the Local Enterprise Office and the Carlow Town Development Forum.

Speaking to KCLR News, Pierce Kavanagh from the Local Enterprise Office said “We’re trying to promote Carlow town as a place for both retail and hospitality”

He says having spoken with a lot of the traders recently they’ve discovered there is a combined business experience of over a thousand years supporting about a thousand jobs in the town centre.