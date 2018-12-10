Carlow car dealership confirms it’s no longer in the motor industry

A local car dealership has confirmed it is no longer in the motor business.

There’s been much speculation recently about Flynn’s Garage Carlow (FGC) with their outlet on the Tullow Road appearing closed in recent days.

In a statement to KCLR News this afternoon Flynn’s Garage Carlow says it has represented Nissan in Carlow for 26 years. Recently Nissan decided to end this relationship, informing FGC that they would not be renewing the dealership agreement which expired on November 30.

The local company says it then decided to not continue in the motor business with another marque & elected to cease trading at close of business on November 30.

The statement goes on to thank clients in the region as well as what it calls “the loyal & long-serving staff who are the reason the business consistently exceeded sales & service targets set for it by Nissan”.

A meeting of stakeholders will be called shortly to deal with the liquidation process.