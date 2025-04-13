The cost of doing business is one of the main concerns for business owners in Carlow.

That’s according to Carlow Chamber’s CEO, Nicola Doran who says it covers lots of costs such as the high cost of energy, wages, sick pay, and auto enrollment for pensions which have to be resourced by employers.

Speaking to KCLR News, Nicola Doran said that businesses are very mindul of their costs given the uncertainties at home and abroad.

“While an awful lot of businesses are saying ‘we’re very busy, yes, things are good’, they’re challenged in keeping costs under control. That is something that they would be very very vigilant about, particularly with the nonsense that is going on over the pond at the moment, and the uncertainty that brings, the few things that we can control are costs and competitiveness, and those things are so linked, that I suppose it is top of the mind for a lot of businesses at the moment.”