Carlow clings on to Lotto record with no midweek jackpot winner
The €18.9million win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in 2008 is still the highest ever
Carlow is still clinging on to the record for the biggest ever national lotto jackpot win.
Last nights 19 million euro pot was not won meaning the 2008 payout to a 16 person syndicate at Dan Morrissey’s in Bennekerry remains the highest ever win.
Kilkenny’s Fran Whearty from Lotto H-Q says the jackpot won’t be increasing on Saturday or any future rollovers until it’s won.
That’s because it’s capped now that it’s gone over that record Carlow win in 2008.