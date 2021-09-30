Carlow clings on to Lotto record with no midweek jackpot winner

Carlow is still clinging on to the record for the biggest ever national lotto jackpot win.

Last nights 19 million euro pot was not won meaning the 2008 payout to a 16 person syndicate at Dan Morrissey’s in Bennekerry remains the highest ever win.

Kilkenny’s Fran Whearty from Lotto H-Q says the jackpot won’t be increasing on Saturday or any future rollovers until it’s won.

That’s because it’s capped now that it’s gone over that record Carlow win in 2008.