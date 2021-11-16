Carlow College lecturer who’s a Spanish Flu expert says it and Covid-19 showed striking similarities, until now

A Spanish Flu expert says we can’t learn any more about Covid-19 from it.

Carlow College lecturer Ida Milne wrote a book about the global pandemic which killed millions a century ago.

She’s been invited to be a guest lecturer at numerous universities recently and has been asked to speak too by the Council of Europe on her area of expertise.

The historical consensus says each pandemic is different but Ida’s told KCLR’s The Way It Is that the Spanish Flu and the coronavirus showed striking similarities – until now.

