Carlow College vow to fight “unfair” deportation of one of their students

Students and staff in Carlow College are pleading with the Justice Minister to stop the deportation of one of their first years.

Michael arrived in Ireland to try and get a degree in business five years ago, but after the collapse of the first two institutions he registered at, he applied to study in Carlow this year.

However, his application for an extension to his student visa was denied, simply because the offer from Carlow College didn’t arrive in time.

He was served with a deportation order last week and was told he has to leave the country and go back to Malawi by December 29th.

His lecturer, Stephanie McDermott has told KCLR they’ll do everything they can to stop this happening:

“We have letters ready to go to Charlie Flanagan and we will be lobbying [other] politicians.

“We’re not asking that Michael have leave to remain here or be given citizenship – we’re not asking that. We’re asking that he be allowed to stay here for another three years, so he can pursue his degree and then go back and work in Malawi.

“Our president, Father Conn [Ó Maoldhomhnaigh] will also support us, the Union of Students in Ireland, IT Carlow – we’re getting support from everyone.”

A petition has now been started to try and let Michael complete his education.