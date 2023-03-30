Carlow community in shock following death of a man in a workplace accident

Carlow’s in shock following the death of a man in a workplace accident last evening.

It happened at about 5 o’clock at a premises in the Fenagh area which gardaí and emergency services attended.

The man aged in his fifties sustained fatal injuries, his body’s been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority earlier confirmed it’s launched an investigation.

Cllr John McDonald has been telling KCLR News “The community’s in shock at the moment, first of all I’d like to express sympathies to the family of the deceased, but everybody’s in shock at the moment, it’s a small close-knit community, it is shocking there so it does hit everybody hard”.

“The community is good and they are good to support so we will all support the family, I think it’s very important that you would have family and friends in the community to support you”.