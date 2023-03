Carlow community in shock following death of a man in a workplace accident

Carlow’s in shock following the death of a man in a workplace accident last evening.

It happened at about 5 o’clock at a premises in the Fenagh area which garda√≠ and emergency services attended.

The man aged in his fifties sustained fatal injuries, his body’s been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority earlier confirmed it’s launched an investigation.

Cllr John McDonald has been telling KCLR News¬†“The community’s in shock at the moment, first of all I’d like to express sympathies to the family of the deceased, but everybody’s in shock at the moment, it’s a small close-knit community, it is shocking there so it does hit everybody hard”.

“The community is good and they are good to support so we will all support the family, I think it’s very important that you would have family and friends in the community to support you”.