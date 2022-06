A Carlow company has announced new jobs will come on stream after revealing a new €5million investment.

ZEUS scooters started in Germany just a few years ago but has situated its European Headquarters in Kildavin in Carlow in recogntion of the support from the local enterprise office.

Currently the company employs 20 people here and another 80 in six other countries where they operate.

This latest investment means they’ve plans to create another 20 jobs in Ireland and several more overseas.