Carlow company Blacknight turns 'white knight' for local publican
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow company Blacknight turns ‘white knight’ for local publican

KCLR96FM News & Sport 4 hours ago
Less than a minute

Carlow business Blacknight have turned’ white-knight’ for a local publican.

Georgie Whelan from Killeshin outlined on KCLR Live earlier how he thought his wait for fibre broadband from Eir was over recently, but then they stopped short of delivering it to his door.

He said he has spent thousands on equipment based on an expectation of getting high speed broadband delivered.

Now Blacknight have revealed they are ready to save the day confirming to KCLR that they are in a position to provide broadband for the local businessman before Christmas.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close