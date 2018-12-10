Carlow company Blacknight turns ‘white knight’ for local publican

Carlow business Blacknight have turned’ white-knight’ for a local publican.

Georgie Whelan from Killeshin outlined on KCLR Live earlier how he thought his wait for fibre broadband from Eir was over recently, but then they stopped short of delivering it to his door.

He said he has spent thousands on equipment based on an expectation of getting high speed broadband delivered.

Now Blacknight have revealed they are ready to save the day confirming to KCLR that they are in a position to provide broadband for the local businessman before Christmas.