Carlow conference today to discuss Safe Farming
Safe farming in challenging times is the theme of a conference opening in Carlow this morning.

The Health and Safety Authority are hosting the gathering at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in association with Teagasc and the Farm Safety Partnership.

The Irish agriculture sector makes up 6% of the workforce but often accounts for up to 50% of workplace deaths.

It’s free to attend and experts across the agriculture sector will be speaking.

Senior Inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin, says many farmers are under enormous pressure to produce goods which can lead to workplace complacency.

