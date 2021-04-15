Carlow could get its own outdoor adventure centre, like one in North Kilkenny

Carlow could be getting its own outdoor adventure centre, like the Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The idea of setting up something similar to the Noth Kilkenny attraction on the old sugar factory site was discussed by Laois and Carlow councillors yesterday.

It’s was at the first joint meeting between the Carlow Municipal District and their counterparts from Graiguecullen-Portarlington in more than two years.

Carlow Mayor Fergal Browne told KCLR News a public amenity would be great, saying “Nature reserve, could be a farm, could even be a zip wire, could be lots of activities, like Castlecomer Discovery Park was mentioned as a possibility, something along those lines, there’s a lot of potential on that site and if Greencore play ball and I think maybe they owe it to the people of Carlow and Laois for the years of service given to the Greencore site by generations of Carlovians and Laois people to maybe play ball with us on that front”.

Mayor Browne also says many more topics were under discussion, noting “We certainly covered a lot of topics but the main topic, of course, was housing and anti-social behaviour and we also covered topics including the new bus system for the town that extends into Graiguecullen as well and the planning area as well, so there’s lots of huge areas common to both Carlow and Graiguecullen and then obviously within Graiguecullen you have the Carlow side of Graiguecullen versus the Laois side”.