Carlow council chairman wants urgent action to reduce driving test wait

A call has been made locally for urgent action to be taken to address severe backlogs in driver theory and practical tests.

The Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council will be raising the matter at this afternoon’s meeting.

Carlow councillor Fintan Phelan

Fintan Phelan says the government needs to put provisions in place to reduce the waiting times as soon as possible.

 

 

 

He claims one constituent has had their theory test cancelled three times now:

“It’s extremely frustrating. This person had cancelled days off work so they’ve now missed three days off work. A parent may have taken days off to drive them to the theory test or to drive them to their practical examination. It is causing a lot of difficulties both for younger people and their families and for their employers by having to reschedule tests”.

