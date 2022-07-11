Carlow Councillor Adrienne Wallace to raise emergency motion to deal with rise in homelessness locally

A Carlow Councillor is due to raise an emergency motion at the monthly meeting of local authority members to deal with an alarming rise in homeless people locally.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace says there are 70 people being housed in emergency accommodation across the county.

Cllr Wallace says she’ll call for the council to take immediate action.

“There are 70 people in emergency accommodation or some variation of emergency accommodation in Carlow at today’s (Monday) council meeting,” said Councillor Wallace.

“This is the highest I’ve seen on record for a long time, it was placed around 30 or 40 and that was quite a lot so to think that we’re getting up to near 100 people in Carlow, a small town, is crazy

“.

“I’m also well aware that there are a lot more evictions on the way as more and more landlords are selling up so I’ll be calling for some type of emergency measure and I think that it’s about time that we bring back the ban on evictions that we saw during covid,” she added.