Carlow councillor calls for better coordination between Waterways Ireland and the county council

It's in regards to weeds along local rivers

Weeds in Carlow’s rivers are so unruly that boats can’t even pass through.

So says Cllr Michael Doran, who raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the County Council.

The Fine Gael representative says there’s a lack of coordination between Waterways Ireland and the local authority.

He says it’s a particular concern in Bagenalstown where there are plans to run a boat to and from Leighlinbridge.

Cllr Doran also claims nobody is maintaining areas like the Barrow Track.

 

