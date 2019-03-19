Carlow councillor calls for councils to do more to secure future of Tidy Towns groups
County councils should be doing more to make sure Tidy Towns groups don’t disappear altogether.

That’s the call from a Carlow councillor who says numbers in many rural and urban groups are dwindling.

The age profile of those involved also tends to be at the more mature end and it’s very difficult to get younger people involved.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Michael Doran says councils should be able to hire staff to lend a hand from time to time.

And he added that CE schemes used to be a huge help.

 

