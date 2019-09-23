Carlow Councillor calls for temporary carpark on former Dooley Motors site

Calls have been made for a temporary carpark on a site where demolition works will be carried out.

An Bórd Pleanála have upheld Carlow County Council’s decision to demolish the structure which was formerly Dooley Motors.

One local councillor has suggested the site be used as a temporary carpark after the works have been completed.

Speaking to KCLR News, Fergal Browne says it would be of great use to the surrounding businesses noting “It’s very unsightly at the moment and I was just posing the question that in the interim when they are clearing off the site if there’s scope to put in a temporary carpark it would be of benefit to the local Cathedral & businesses in the area & maybe the owners of the site who are now Carlow College may look at that front & see what could be organised”.