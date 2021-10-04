Carlow Councillor calls on Government to implement emergency cap on energy prices

A Carlow Councillor is calling on the Government to implement an emergency cap on energy prices and to defer any proposed increases in the carbon tax in Budget 2022.

It comes as monthly bills are set to rise with providers announcing electricity and gas price hikes.

People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace told KCLR NEWS as energy prices have increased significantly the ordinary person is under severe pressure and something needs to be done, noting “This is unsustainable for a lot of local families who are already at the pin of their collar so we need action, we want the government to defer the carbon tax, we have to remember it’s 100 corporations are responsible for 71% of the emissions, they should be the ones bearing the brunt, we can’t consistently come after families who are just trying to get by, just trying to heat their homes and just trying to have the lights on so they can do the homework with their kids at night so we need those measures to be introduced”.