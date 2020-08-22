Carlow councillor leads calls for Commissioner Hogan’s resignation

A Carlow councillor is leading calls for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign, claiming that the public needs to be shown that he is not above the law.

Trade Commissioner and Kilkenny man Hogan has come under fire after attending an Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden on Wednesday, where 81 people were present.

Mr Hogan has apologised for attending, while saying he had been assured it would follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

But People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace says he should have to resign like Minister Dara Calleary did;

“Phil Hogan should resign. I don’t think he should act like he’s above the law. Like with Dara Calleary, I do think it’s time for him to go now. I think [Hogan] has shot himself in the foot by acting with such blatant disregard for the people of Ireland. As politicians they should be leading the charge on this and what they’re actually doing is consistently undermining attempts to stop a spike in Covid-19.”