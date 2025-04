A Carlow councillor’s calling for better public awareness and outreach on the issue of epipens being made available in public spaces.

At the recent Town Council meeting Paul Doogue noted that in the past year 12 lives in the UK had been saved by having reliable and fast access to the devices which can counteract the effects of nut allergies, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cllr. Doogue said that he wanted to open up the conversation: