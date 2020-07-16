Carlow councillor says the mandatory wearing of face coverings will be difficult for some people

A Carlow councillor says the mandatory wearing of face coverings will be difficult for some.

Facemasks are set to be made compulsory in all shops under new guidelines, while gatherings in houses are to be limited to 10 visitors.

However it’s not clear yet who will enforce the rules that make masks in shops mandatory.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue says some people feel claustrophobic in face coverings:

He said “It’s a really tricky area, because you don’t know what condition somebody has, a couple of my friends are claustrophobic and I would imagine the idea of having their mouths and nose covered can’t be a very nice thing to go through if they’re claustrophobic and at the same time you’d argue, it’s only a bit of claustrophobia for a few minutes in the shop to save somebody getting covid-19, that’s the only argument I suppose”.