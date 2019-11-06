Carlow Councillor to push for CCTV system in Bagenalstown to be monitored

Efforts by a local Councillor to get a security system in Bagenalstown monitored are continuing.

Andy Gladney says he will be raising the matter with the Council again following more anti-social behaviour in the Fairgreen area of the town at the weekend.

The public toilet was ripped out and thrown into the street while there was broken glass left around the area.

A state of the art CCTV system was funded and installed in the area but still hasnt been switched on.

Councillor Gladney says if it was it could help to prevent this sort of vandalism.