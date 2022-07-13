Carlow Councillor urges local Dáil Deputies to support PBP rent reduction bill

A Carlow Councillor is calling on local TDs to support People Before Profit’s policies on housing – or face the consequences at the next election.

The party has a rent reduction bill coming before the dail later.

If enacted it would seek to link rent to peoples income and ability to pay.

The plan has been condemned by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin as unworkable.

He said there would be a flood of landlords out of the rental market.

It’s an issue that has been to the fore again locally this week after it emerged that there were 72 people in emergency accomodation in county Carlow in the month on June.

Adrienne Wallace says there are solutions to the rental accomodation crisis if the government would listen:

“This, if passed would immediately have an effect for new tenants. And you would see your rent capped at 25% of your medium income. So this is real, thought out, practical solutions to the crisis and I think if the Government turn their back on that again, they should really be reminded of that come election time”