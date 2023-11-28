Carlow councillors call for more Gardaí in Tullow

“If somebody wants the guards in Tullow, ring 999 we’ll get the guards there”.

So the Garda Chief Supt Anthony Pettit told Carlow’s Joint Policing Committee last evening.

Members had asked for longer opening hours at the station but were told it was never the intention to have it open 24/7.

There were calls too for more personnel with the recently added two gardaí deemed by Cllr Will Paton to be a ‘drop in the ocean’ compared to previous numbers serving in what was declared to be the third largest populated spot across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Added to that, concerns were raised about the five-year-term overseeing of the town’s CCTV system by Develop Tullow Association being at an end with pleas for An Garda Síochána to take the baton from them.

But that’s something they cannot do – a meeting’s to take place to further discuss options.

The conversation was generated following invitations from the public to submit questions – just one person got theirs in in time and it outlined concerns regarding policing and staffing numbers in Tullow.