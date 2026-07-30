The future of Carlow College Saint Patrick’s will be discussed at the Carlow Municipal District’s monthly meeting this afternoon following the tabling of an emergency motion.

The call for greater clarity about the closure of Carlow College, along with the decision to merge it with South East Technological University, remain high on the agendas of

college staff and many elected representatives.

Councillor Fergal Browne told KCLR News that a recent Joint Oireachtas Higher and Further Education Committee session regarding Carlow College had raised more questions than answers.

“Certainly, the SETU governing board and Carlow College have questions to answer, in my view, in relation to the Mazars report that wasn’t published, and why that seemed to cause such difficulty in terms of integration of staff and courses between Carlow College and SETU, which was always the initial plan.”

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