Carlow Councillors to meet next Monday to decide on a venue for AGM

Six members of Carlow county council will decide next Monday where to hold their AGM in June.

There’s a proposal to use the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Visual for the gathering so that all elected members would be in a position to attend with social distancing.

But in order for that to happen the Standing Orders will have to be amended at a council meeting.

That is set to happen in the foyer of council buildings next Monday at 2pm with only the quorum present.

Kilkenny county council members decided this week to take their AGM to The Watergate Theatre in the city next month.