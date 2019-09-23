Carlow councillors vote for 5% Local Property Tax increase

The property tax in Carlow will go up by 5% next year.

Council members have voted in the past half an hour on the proposal with twelve councillors voting in favour – these were Fergal. Browne, Andrea Dalton, Michael Doran, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Ken Murnane, Charlie Murphy, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, John Pender, and Fintan Phelan.

Five voted against – Cllrs John Cassin, And Gladney, Will Paton, William Quinn and Andrea Wallace while Cllr Tom O’Neill was absent.

An earlier proposal to decrease the tax by 15% was defeated by twelve to five.

The Council Chief Executive had proposed a 15% hike.

Labour Cllr Willie Quinn voted against an increase and says they have dealt with budgetary deficits in the past without having to hit peoples services or their pockets.

While Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, who voted in favour, says “We need Central Government to come and match what we have done at least’. He added that with regards to the original proposal of 15% rise from the Chief Executive there wasn’t an appetite for such an increase.