Carlow County Council and WEEE Ireland ask Carlow to donate their used batteries and electronics

If you’ve got used batteries and unused electronics lying around and don’t know what to do with them, now could be your time to do your bit for the enviroment.

The Carlow County Council are inviting those in the local community to come along to several drop off points across the coming weeks in coordination with WEEE Ireland.

Items such as old tablets, ipods, phones, headphones and many more can be dropped off in Kildavan National School, Tynryland GAA Club an Myshal Community Hall Car park.

A full list of venues and dates and times is avalible on the Carlow County Council Community Information Facebook Page.