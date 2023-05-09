Carlow County Council calls on Kildare County Council to rescind M9 fines for local carpoolers

Carlow County Council’s calling on its Kildare counterparts to rescind the fines handed out to local carpoolers.

A number of motorists using the M9 who had parked up at Prumplestown recently returned to their cars to find notices directing them to pay the neighbouring county’s local authority.

At last evening’s monthly meeting Carlow’s councillors were scathing of that action – something Cllr John Cassin called ‘heartless’.

“People coming to work in the morning and coming home in the evening and doing the right thing by carpooling and trying to save a few bob and then coming home to a fine. It’s absolutely heartless as people have been parking there since the motorway opened,” said Councillor Cassin.

Acting Chief Executive Michael Rainey is due to write to his Kildare counterpart about the issue.