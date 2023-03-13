Carlow County Council renews call for unoccupied properties to house Ukrainian refugees

A renewed appeal has gone out for empty properties in Carlow.

The Council is looking for unoccupied properties to offer them as temporary homes for those fleeing war in Ukraine.

Over 30 properties have already been offered throughout the county.

Hilda Minchin from the local authority’s Ukrainian response team says people have responded well so far.

She adds “we would like to thank those already offered 30 properties to us throughout Carlow. Anyone who would like to offer a vacant property can do so by logging on to gov.ie/offerahome or by contacting Carlow County Council Ukrainian Humanitarian Response Team.”