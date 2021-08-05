Carlow County Council sees a return this morning for some of its public counters

It’s expected that locals will come back when the public counters reopen in most of the County Council offices in Carlow this morning.

The Bagenalstown office is the exception, it’ll not open until next Monday.

The Reception desks at County Hall and Tullow Civic Offices will be staffed from 10 o’clock til 4pm each day.

The planning counter is appointment only from 10am to 3pm, and the Motor Tax Office will operate from 10-12.30.

Carlow County Council’s Senior Executive Officer Eamon Brophy says he thinks a lot more business will be done online than before the pandemic but many people will want in-person service.

