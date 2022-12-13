Carlow County Council to assess suitability of land near Tinryland junction for ‘Park and Ride’ option for commuters

Carlow County Council is to examine the possibility of creating a park and ride option just off the M9.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Andrea Dalton brought a motion before Monday’s monthly meeting of the local authority for council-owned piece of land near the Tinryland junction to be assessed for its suitability.

The idea is that it could be used by those who wish to car-pool for trips on the motorway.

It was supported by Councillor John Pender and the motion was carried with support from the other elected members.

There was also interest in looking at the possibility of something similar for the other M9 junctions with cars typically parked informally at all three.