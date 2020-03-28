Carlow County Council to reduce rents for families who’ve lost work due to Covid-19

Carlow County Council will reduce rents for families who have lost their jobs due to the Corona virus.

The local authority say they’re aware that many tenants may be affected by the recent employment losses and changes to working conditions adversely impacting household incomes.

Differential rents which apply to Council properties and the HAP scheme are calculated on the basis of household income, consequently if your primary income has now reduced so too will your rent.

In order to assist people with their application, three dedicated phone lines have been established to address queries in respect of the differential rent scheme:

• 059-9136210

• 059-9170367

• 059-9170279

The lines operate in normal office hours which can be reviewed on www.carlow.ie

Carlow County Council say they are committed to conducting rent reviews as soon as possible and revised rents will be backdated to the date of employment cessation.