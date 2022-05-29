Carlow County Council to unite all of its cemeteries under one management system.

Carlow County Council’s making a move to unite all of its cemeteries under one management system.

Of the 116 graveyards listed in the county, 69 are active – 18 of these are under the council with a large number of the rest looked after by parishes.

A range of issues often arise and many are unsure as to who or where to go to have them resolved.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue says that looks set to be done away with: Such as access to water. gates opening times, overgrown trees and grass etc. This way everything will be handled by one management.”