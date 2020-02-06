Carlow Creche owner warns of further protests

A local Creche owner says she thinks there will be more protests like yesterday’s before any change is made.

Linda Mellon of the Dolmen Nursery and Montessori in Carlow was one of around 20,000 sector workers who protested in Dublin City Centre over rising costs and under funding.

Speaking to KCLR News on her way back from the march yesterday evening, Linda says she thinks they’ll be taking to the streets again soon.

“People were a little bit nervous about closing, about letting parents down or for various reasons” but Linda says after seeing thousands of others in the same boat as themselves “it will give them more confidence”.

She said “I think it will take more than one protest”