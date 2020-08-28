Carlow Credit Union will today give away close to €40,000

Close to €40,000 will be given away by Carlow Credit Union this morning.

It’s an annual competition organised by the local financial facility with a top prize alone of €15,000 for one lucky person.

KCLR Live will be there to help reveal the winners from 10am to 12noon.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh’s been taking to the streets to ask what people would do with such a cash prize.

It seems most are divided between saving & spending with cars & holidays tops while others have being showing a charitable side citing helping the homeless as their priority.