Carlow Cycling Campaign say Waterways Ireland’s response to their concerns is “disappointing”

Disappointing is how the Carlow Cycling Campaign have called Waterways Ireland’s response to their concerns.

The local group of cycle enthusiasts had written a letter to the body calling on it to reconsider the recent erection of ‘kissing gates’ at Graiguecullen Weir on the Barrow Track.

Members believe the new structure discourages cycling in all its forms.

However it doesn’t look like the decision will be reversed as in its reply Waterways Ireland says it does not promote or facilitate cycling on the Barrow Trackway as it varies in width & surface texture and so does not provide a suitably safe environment for multi-activity use.

Here’s the full note received: