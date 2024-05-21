Carlow Educate Together has won the 2024 Nature Hero Award.

In its largest scheme to date more than 79,000 children from 305 schools across 26 counties took part in supporting local biodiversity.

The local primary school was pesented with a Nature Hero Award plaque and €10,000 to makeover their school garden by Nature Minister and local TD Malcolm Noonan.

Minister Noonan told KCLR News he was delighted to present the prize;

Teacher Mark O’Brien says a lot’s been invested in their outdoor learning space, telling KCLR News; “Over the last number of years here we’ve put a huge amount of time into our outdoor learning areas in the school with vegetable beds and a polytunnel and outdoor learning areas and we’re really making an effort to try invite wildlife onto our campus; so we’ve got two ponds installed, we’ve a lot of wildflowers growing, we’ve planted a huge amount of native trees all around our grounds, fruit trees, we’re spending a lot of time and effort on outdoors education generally and trying to bring the children outdoors as often as we can”.