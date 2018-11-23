Carlow Enterprise office launches inCarlow campaign

10 Carlow companies were celebrated last night as the Local Enterprise office launched a new campaign to support business development in the county.

inCarlow is an initiative designed to support the agencies involved in bringing investment and developing existing businesses in Carlow.

About 100 stakeholders attended last night launch at Lisnavagh House.

Head of Enterprise in Carlow Kieran Comerford spoke to KCLR news about the campaign which he says is really about attracting inward investment into Carlow, but also companies that want to scale and maybe have a second site in Carlow.