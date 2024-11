It’s estimated that 1 in 30 people in Ireland have some sort of gambling addiction

Áine Byrne a gambling harm councillor with Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre has said it’s so difficult for people who are trying to stop because ads are in your face a lot

Gambling addiction is becoming an increasing concern, with experts warning of its growing impact on individuals and communities

Ms Byrne told KCLR that stigma often puts people off getting help