Carlow farmer has broken unusual World Record today

A Carlow farmer seems to have broken a world record for the longest distance travelled going backwards in a tractor!

Paddy Kennedy has driven his tractor and trailer backwards for 30 kilometres from IT Carlow to Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club.

The world record up to now was 20.16 kilometres.

He set off at about 10 this morning and reached his destination shortly before lunchtime.

He live-streamed the entire journey on Facebook where more than 600 people were tuned in.

It was all in aid of Mount Leinster Rangers GAA club, to enable them to pay for a new nine acre field, and also for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Irish Cancer Society.

Paddy is certainly a man of determination and powerful stamina, having overcome an horrific farm accident which cost him one of his legs a number of years ago.

Have a listen to part of his journey here: