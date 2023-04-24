KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow fire fighters declared national champions
It's as personnel have been quite busy in the past week
Carlow’s fire fighters are among the best in Ireland.
A team from the county service were crowned national champions in the extrication challenge over the weekend.
They took first place overall, first place technical and first place medical as well as coming third for Trauma Pit.
It comes off the back of a very busy period for the local personnel who’ve been battling a number of blazes in recent days.