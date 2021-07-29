Carlow Fire & Rescue Service makes shortlist for Health and Safety Excellence Awards

At least one local grouping’s been shortlisted for a Health and Safety Excellence Award.

Carlow Fire & Rescue Service is a finalist in the Public Sector category.

In something of a one-two for the South East region, it’s up against Waterford Institute of Technology as well as Gas Networks Ireland and The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

This accolade recognises the organisation working in the public sector in Ireland who has most effectively exemplified good occupational health and safety practices over the past 12 months, including compliance to standards, training, technical and behavioural improvements.

