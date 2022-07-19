Carlow Fire Service appeals to farmers to be careful with machinery following fires during the hot spell

The acting Chief Fire Officer at Carlow Fire Service has appealed to farmers to take particular caution with regard to their machinery during the hot spell.

His comments come during what is farm safety week, as a spate of farm-related fires has occurred in recent weeks.

Speaking to KCLR News, Liam Carroll said that such fires can lead to downtime and financial loss.

“We have had a good number of machine fires on farm machinery over the last three or four weeks,” said Liam.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen some big losses there in terms of machinery getting destroyed, financial losses and also downtime there for farmers and contractors in terms of getting their work done in the narrow window that we have,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s long-standing temperature record of 33.3 degrees remains intact this morning.

The Phoenix Park came close yesterday with the mercury hitting over 33 degrees.

Locally Carlow was the hottest part of the country outside of the Capital – Met Eireann’s station at Oak Park recorded 31.6 degrees.

Unofficially Kilkenny saw 30.9 degrees at 3.30 pm according to Kilkenny weather dot com.

We are likely to see the best of the temperatures in this part of the country again today as the hot spell comes to an end.