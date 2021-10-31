Carlow Fire Service is warning people bonfires are illegal and not to start them today

You’re being urged not to light or attend any bonfires this weekend.

Carlow Fire Service is warning that they are illegal and can be extremely dangerous to both people and the

We’re being urged to keep away from both bonfires and fireworks this weekend.

Carlow Fire Service say they had to attend 26 incidents in the lead-up to Halloween last year, and they’re hoping the same doesn’t happen again.

Speaking to KCLR, Acting Fire Chief, Liam Carroll says people must report any bonfires they see and it’s really important not to start them or attend them.