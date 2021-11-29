KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Fire Services win silver at World Rescue Challenge 2021
The local crew was among those tops in the Human Drones Trauma category
Carlow Fire and Rescue Services has been awarded a silver medal at a global event.
The 2021 World Rescue Challenge took place virtually over the weekend, pitting emergency service personnel against each other in a range of tasks.
Our local crew were among those tops in the Human Drones Trauma category:
While personnel from neighbouring county Wicklow were successful in the section and also in the XVR Incident Command test, winning gold in both, joined by Dublin’s crew in the latter.