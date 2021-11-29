Carlow Fire Services win silver at World Rescue Challenge 2021

Carlow Fire and Rescue Services has been awarded a silver medal at a global event.

The 2021 World Rescue Challenge took place virtually over the weekend, pitting emergency service personnel against each other in a range of tasks.

Our local crew were among those tops in the Human Drones Trauma category:

While personnel from neighbouring county Wicklow were successful in the section and also in the XVR Incident Command test, winning gold in both, joined by Dublin’s crew in the latter.